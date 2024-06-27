Global reaction to failed Bolivia coup attempt

Bolivia armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening and a general was arrested after President Luis Arce slammed a “coup” attempt against the government and called for international support.

Here are some reactions to the news:

LUIS ARCE, PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

“The country today is facing an attempted coup d’état. Today the country faces once again interests so that democracy in Bolivia is cut short… We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup d’état, in favor of democracy. “ EVO MORALES, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

“This seems to indicate that they prepared the coup d’état ahead. I ask people with a democratic vocation to defend the homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people.”

JEANINE ANEZ, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

“I totally repudiate the military’s mobilization in the Plaza Murillo, attempting to destroy the constitutional order. The Movement to Socialism (MAS) with Arce and Evo should leave via a vote in 2025.”

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

“The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Bolivia and urges calm and restraint.”

JOSEP BORRELL, EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

“The European Union condemns any attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people.”

LUIS ALMAGRO, CHIEF OF THE ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES

“The General Secretariat of the OAS most strongly condemns the events in Bolivia. The Army must submit to the legitimately elected civil power.”

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT

“I firmly condemn the attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Bolivia. The European Union stands by democracies. We express our strong support for the constitutional order and rule of law in Bolivia.”

ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO

“We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia.”

PEDRO SANCHEZ, PRIME MINISTER OF SPAIN

“Spain strongly condemns the military movements in Bolivia. We send the Bolivian government and its people our support and solidarity and call on them to respect democracy and the rule of law.”

NICOLAS MADURO, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

“We are from Venezuela denouncing a coup d’état against Bolivian democracy … we call on the people of Bolivia to defend their democracy, their constitution and their president.”

PERU PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

“Peru strongly condemns the attempted constitutional rupture in the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Peru supports the people and the constitutional government of President Luis Arce.”

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL

“Brazil’s position is clear. I am a lover of democracy and I want it to prevail throughout Latin America. We condemn any form of coup d’état in Bolivia and reaffirm our commitment to the people and democracy in our sister country, presided over by Arce.”

GABRIEL BORIC, PRESIDENT OF CHILE

“We express our support for democracy in our brother country and to the legitimate government of Luis Arce… We cannot tolerate any breach of the legitimate constitutional order in Bolivia or anywhere else.”

MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL, PRESIDENT OF CUBA

“We repudiate the attempted coup d’état underway and extend all the solidarity of the Cuban Government and people to our brother Luis Arce.”

SANTIAGO PENA, PRESIDENT OF PARAGUAY

“Paraguay condemns the irregular mobilization of Bolivia’s army that was denounced by President Arce. We make an energetic call to respect democracy and the rule of law.”

XIOMARA CASTRO, PRESIDENT OF HONDURAS

“I urgently call on the presidents of the member countries of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) to condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia and demand full respect for civil power and the constitution. The military forces have once again carried out a criminal coup d’état.”

GERMANY FOREIGN OFFICE

“We reject any attempt to overthrow an elected government by the use of force. We call for respect for the constitutional order and the democratic institutions in Bolivia.”

RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY

“We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce. We consider it unacceptable that the situation has gone beyond the constitutional framework.”