Alia-Ranbir wedding: Katrina, Deepika & more send love to newlyweds

The star couple of Bollywood – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – finally got hitched on Thursday in a close-knit ceremony, after months of speculations.

Following the joyous mutual announcement by Bollywood’s latest bride on her official Instagram handle, a number of B-town celebs including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma among others turned to social media to shower love on the newlyweds.

Sharing the dreamy portrait of love birds on her Instagram story, Ranbir’s former flame and a close pal of Alia – Katrina Kaif wrote “Congratulations to u both – all the love and happiness,” followed by a series of red hearts emojis.

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the comments section of the eight-picture gallery shared by the new bride. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter,” she penned.

A fellow star kid and Ranbir’s first Bollywood co-star, Sonam Kapoor commented on the social application saying, “Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic.”

Bollywood’s favorite dancing queen Madhuri Dixit sent ‘lots of love’ their way as she congratulated the two on ‘new beginnings’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s close friend in the film industry and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Anushka Sharma wished the new B-Twon couple as well, “Heart is so full,” read the text on her story. “Wishing you @aliaabhatt & Ranbir, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives.”

Alia’s debut co-stars Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushman Khurana were among the well-wishers as well.

