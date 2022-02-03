Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan sells home

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his house ‘Sopaan’ in India’s capital New Delhi for INR23 crores.

The Amar Akbar Anthony star’s property was located in Gulmohar Park neighbourhood in the south of the capital city.

The actor is the owner of many properties in Mumbai city. He currently resides in ‘Jalsa’ house with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor’s parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan were living in ‘Sopaan’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Avni Bader, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nezone group of companies, has reportedly purchased the property. He has known the celebrity family for 35 years.

The new owner will make renovations to the house.

Read More: Amitabh Bachchan emerges as ‘Crypto King’, rakes in crores!

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements,” he said as quoted in the report. “We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property.

“When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset.”

A real estate agency Pradeep Prajapati stated that his mother became the Gulmohar Park Housing Society member. The Sholay star lived here shifting to Mumbai before his parents.

He went on to say that the house was deserted for years but its transaction was according to the market prices.

Comments