Disha Patani revealed she suffered memory loss

Bollywood actor and model Disha Patani revealed she lost her memory because of a head injury that she sustained during fitness training.

Indian news agency Mid Day reported that Disha Patani lost her memory after falling on her head on a concrete terrace floor during practice. The tabloid quoted the actor saying that she lost six months of her life because she could not remember anything.

According to reports, Disha Patani got injured during her attempts to do a front salto for her fellow celebrity Salman Khan’s Bharat.

The actor said that she does gymnastics and Mixed Martial Arts both when she is not shooting.

“I took to gymnastics three years ago,” she said. “It’s always good to learn it when you are young because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA during the week.

“MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

She stepped into the film industry with the 2015 Telugu film “Loafer“. She then starred in many Bollywood projects such as “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Baaghi 2”, “Bharat”, “Baaghi 3”, “Radhe” and “Ek Villain Returns”.

