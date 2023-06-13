29.9 C
This Bollywood actor beats Deepika, Kareena in most hit films list

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif beat A-listers Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to top the list of the most hit movies by an actress.

According to an Indian news agency, Katrina Kaif has worked in 31 films, out of which 14 were a hit.

She acted in an all-time blockbuster, two blockbusters, five superhits and six hit films. 

 

Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood career did not have a perfect star but her performances in ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya‘, ‘Namastey London‘, ‘Ek Tha Tiger‘, ‘Dhoom 3‘, ‘Bang Bang‘, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ took her to stardom.  

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma are behind Katrina Kaif were the runners up with 13 hit movies each to their name. They have made film 32, 49 and 58 movies respectively.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra took third and fourth place in the list with 11 and 10 hit films respectively. 

Raveena Tandon was fifth in the standings by giving eight hit films whereas Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Lara Datta, Aishwarya Rai, and Bipasha Basu have worked in seven hit films.

