Lara Dutta turned down role in The Matrix; here’s why

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta claimed of opting out to work in blockbuster Hollywood film The Matrix just to look after her ailing mother.

The Miss Universe 2000 pageant winner spoke about her decision with the India-based news agency Hindustan Times in a tell-all interview.

“It was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life,” the Kaal actor said as quoted in the report. “Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity).

“I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I did not even think twice and came back to India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta said she had no regrets about refusing to work in the Keanu Reeves-starrer project.

“Whatever I did, whatever roles and films I picked, I did what I felt was the best option for me at the time and I do not regret any of those,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Moreover, Billu Barber said she wanted to step out of her comfort zone, which was playing comedy roles.

Read More: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss on The Matrix

“I found that though I was good at comedy, I really wanted to flex some other muscles and there was a lot more that I had to offer, than just doing the same thing over and over again,” she said.

The celebrity added: “That is what gave me the confidence to take the opportunity to step back and rediscover myself.”

Comments