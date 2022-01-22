Bollywood actor Mouni Roy calls off Mumbai wedding reception

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, whose marriage with Sujay Nambiar, cancelled a wedding reception in India.

An Indian news agency reported that their marriage in Goa will be a two-day affair from January 26 and January 27 in the presence of 50 guests. A wedding reception was planned in Mumbai as well.

It looks like the plans have been changed. The concerned have not cited the exact reason for the cancellation.

However, the media outlet reported that the event was called off due to speak in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“Mouni and Sujay had planned a reception party for their friends and her industry colleagues,” a source said as quoted by the news agency. “However, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have cancelled the party.

“She doesn’t want to put anyone’s health at risk. Her family and close friends will be attending the wedding in Goa.”

The source added: “The actress has planned both a Bengali and South Indian-style wedding, as she wants to incorporate rituals from both regions on her big day.”

The guests, which included Bollywood stars Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, are ordered to bring their coronavirus vaccination certificates to the festivities.

