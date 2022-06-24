Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s car gets hit

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor suffered an accident when he was coming to the launching of his upcoming movie Shamshera.

The Rockstar actor said there was confusion and the accident which led to him coming late to MAX Inorbit Mall for the promotional event.

“My driver first took me to the Infinity mall, we were in the basement parking but there was no one. So we got late.” he said as quoted in the report. “As soon as we came out f the mall, my car got hit by someone and the glass broke. Karan says breaking of a glass is auspicious.”

In the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved & tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor – who will be seen in Brahmastra – plays the central role of Shamshera, a tribal leader who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom & dignity in the fictitious city of Kaza. The rest of the cast includes Vaani Kapoor as Sona and Sanjay Dutt as villain Shuddh Singh.

Shamshera‘s Khila Bisht and Neelesh Mishra have co-written the film. Karan Malhotra has directed and written its screenplay.

Aditya Chopra has produced the film while Sudhanshu Kumar and Bharat Rawail are the executive producer and supervising producers respectively.

