Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh’s latest pictures, video go viral

Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh shared took to the social media application Instagram to post a video and pictures on Instagram that are viral.

The viral visuals see the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star wearing a pink kurta shalwar with a shocking pink background.

“Every girl in college on traditional day! 💗👸🏻” the video’s caption read.

The picture gallery and the video both got thousands of likes each. The users took to the comment section to post heartwarming replies.

The actor is active on social media and has millions of Instagram followers. She frequently shares pictures and videos with her fans on the picture and video-sharing application.

She started her showbiz career back in 2015 by starring in Pyar Ka Punchnama 2. Since then, she has worked in superhit projects Bajirao Mastani, Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

She was seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Yashpal Sharma, Asrani and Prem Chopra in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Moreover, she has been seen in web shows and reality shows as well.

