Shilpa Shetty’s mother served bailable warrant

A Mumbai court issued a bailable arrest warrant against Sunanda Shetty, the mother of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, over a non-repayment of a loan case on Tuesday.

The case was filed by an owner of an automobile agency who claimed that he was cheated for INR21 lac by her late father Surendra Shetty, who borrowed the amount in 2015 on 18% interest per year, which was supposed to be returned in January 2017.

It is pertinent to mention the Dhadkan star’s late father and his wife were partners in the firm.

However, the documents regarding celebrity sisters also being part of the organization and having something to do with the matter has not been recovered as of such.

Sunanda Shetty along with her daughters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty were summoned by a metropolitan magistrate in the cheating case. They had challenged the ordered and a stay was issued to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

However, her mother could not get away and was refused the exemption from the court hearings. She failed to do so after which the bailable arrest warrant was issued.

On the work front, Shilpa, 46, made a comeback in movies after a long hiatus of 14 years with Hungama 2, which was released last year on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, whereas, Shamita, 43, was last seen in the recent season of the reality show Bigg Boss, placed on 4th position.

