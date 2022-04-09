Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker reacts to SC’s historic verdict

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has applauded the Pakistan Supreme Court’s historic verdict to overturn the Deputy speakers’ decision.

The Ranjhana star took to Twitter to voice her opinion about the Supreme Courts’ decision to overturn the NA Deputy Speaker’s decision to reject the vote of no-confidence.

The critically acclaimed actress wrote in the tweet ‘Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government.. so apparently, it is possible.’.

Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government.. so apparently it is possible. Sigh! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 8, 2022

The session to conduct the vote was summoned on Saturday at 10 am but the voting has not been done as of now.

Swara was met with severe criticism as fans expressed displeasure over her applauding the Pakistan Supreme Court.

One user said “Real Sad life! Either very stupid or naive. Or taking money to tweet out naive and stupid stuff.”

Real Sad life ! Either very stupid and naive. Or taking money to tweet out naive and stupid stuff !! https://t.co/9PlZcAFsQN — Sthanunath Iyer (@seeking_shambho) April 9, 2022

Another user said “SO YOU’RE SWITCHING THE SIDE NOW? WE ALL KNOW YOU WERE SO LOYAL TO THIS PAKI HANDSOME MAN. WHAT MADE YOU ABANDON HIM?”

So you’re switching the side now? We all know you were so loyal to this Paki Handsome Man. What made you to abandon him? https://t.co/uYy89FSQBy — Raj€$h Acharya (@RealOneRajesh) April 9, 2022

