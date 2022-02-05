Bollywood’s Farhan Akhtar to marry Shibani Dandekar on this date!

Indian writer Javed Akhtar has announced that his actor-son will get married to singer Shibani Dandekar on February 21.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple has been dating for four years.

The lyricist, who has collaborated with the King of Qawwali Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in projects, stated that the marriage will happen on February 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

“Yes,” he said as quoted an Indian news agency’s report. “The wedding is taking place.”

He told the media that event planners are handling the preparations. He added that the invitations will be sent shortly.

The writer said that the event will be a limited affair due to the safety guidelines set in place in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Javed Akhtar claimed of his family members really like Shibani Dandekar. He said that the couple get along well.

The couple reportedly started seeing each other in 2018. They take to social media for sharing their pictures.

Read More: Farhan Akhtar getting married to Shibani Dandekar this year

The singer recently wrote wished his soon-to-be-husband that 2022 will be his best year yet, adding that she loves him forever.

She recently got Farhan Akhtar’s name tattooed on her neck.

Farhan Akhtar, who last project was Toofan, will make his return to direct Jee Le Zaraa. The cast includes Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Comments