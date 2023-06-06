‘Masoom’ getting sequel after 40 years

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is planning a sequel of his 1983 Bollywood film ‘Masoom‘ around four decades into its release.

The sequel is reportedly titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation‘. However, the details are not disclosed.

‘Masoom‘, the live adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel titled ‘Man, Woman and Child‘, was about a happy married couple Devendra Kumar Malhotra (Naseeruddin Shah) and Indu Malhotra (Shabana Azmi).

They are parents to daughters Pinky (Urmila Matondkar) and Minni (Aradhana Srivastav). The children’s lives suffer when Rahul (Jugal Hansraj), Devendra’s son from his affair with Bhavana (Supriya Pathak), enters the fray.

Legendary writer Gulzar wrote its screenplay. Chanda Dutt and Devi Dutt produced the film.

It received positive reviews and won big at the 1984 Filmfare Awards. Naseeruddin Shah and R.D. Burman won the Best Actor and Best Music Director Awards respectively.

Gulzar won the Best Lyricist Awards for the song “Tujhse Naraaz Nahin“. Aarti Mukherji bagged the Best Female Playback Singer for the melody “Do Naina Ek Kahani“.

Shekhar Kapur won the Best Film (Critics) Award.

Shabana Azmi was nominated for the ‘Best Actress’ Awards where it was in contention to win the Best Film and Best Director Awards also.