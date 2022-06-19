No Entry’s sequel to have nearly dozen female leading roles

Ten female leads have reportedly been cast in the Bollywood film No Entry‘s upcoming sequel No Entry Mein Entry.

An Indian news agency reported that the male leading cast of No Entry Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Salman Khan will return to the film. This time, they will play triple roles.

Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly and Bipasha Basu, who were the main female actors in the original, will not return for No Entry Mein Entry. The film will have 10 females in leading roles instead.

The film’s director Anees Bazmee, speaking with a news agency, said the filming of No Entry Mein Entry will begin at the end of this year. He added Anil Kapoor and Salman Kapoor are interested in the project.

“Recently when I met Salman Khan, at that time he asked Anil Kapoor if we can start the shoot by December or January. Inshallah! They were discussing about it and were also quite serious about it, he said.

“He loved the story and he asked me to recite it once again and I obviously obliged. Hopefully, the shoot will start very soon.”

