‘Pathaan’ box office collection crosses INR2 billion

The box office collection of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s action film ‘Pathaan‘ has crossed INR2 billion.

‘Pathaan‘ – starring A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles – hit the theatres on March 31, 2023. The film received positive reviews and set box office records.

The action flick’s earning was expected to be INR1.5 billion but the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer pocketed at least INR2 billion. It makes it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in ‘Pathaan‘ was praised by the audience and critics. He played a different role than the ones in the past. The ‘Chak De India‘ actor said he was overwhelmed by the fans’ response.

“I am overwhelmed by the response that the film has received,” he said. “I am grateful to my fans who have supported me throughout my career. I am also thankful to the entire team of ‘Pathaan’ for their hard work and dedication.”

Moreover, the actor tweeted that entertaining and making people is their business.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL,” he tweeted. “Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly.”

He added, “Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai (proved that hard work, dedication and trust is still in the world)”.

