‘Surprised that there is a huge audience…’: Bollywood filmmaker ‘hated’ Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Seasoned Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reviewed Ranbir Kapoor’s top-grossing film ‘Animal’, saying he enjoyed as well as ‘hated’ the watch.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for cinematic gems like ‘Haider’, ‘Omkara’ and ‘Maqbool’, shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’.

He was quoted saying, “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it.”

“I think the recent hit film is Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero too. That’s one of the biggest, hits of all time,” said Bhardwaj on the evolution of a quintessential Bollywood hero in recent times. “People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well.”

Further with an example of Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’, he added, “Vidhu Vinod Chopra, at the age of 71, made the most beautiful film of his life. And with Vikram Massey, you really don’t need stars these days.”

It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in the cast, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, and concluded its theatrical run at a massive INR918 crores.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the film, titled ‘Animal Park’, has officially been in the works as well.

