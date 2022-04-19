Tuesday, April 19, 2022
‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ dethrones ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ at Box Office

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ named yet another Box Office record to itself, has crossed some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

After smashing all the opening day records, with its humongous INR134.5 crore box office collection on the debut day over the past weekend, the period action thriller has claimed one more title to itself with the fastest feat to reach the prestigious 200 crore club of Bollywood with its Hindi version.

With milestones like ‘Biggest opening day’ with INR53.95 crores and ‘Biggest first three days’ with INR143.64 crores, the dubbed version of Yash led ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ has crossed the 200 crore mark with its Box Office collections across India within just five days of release.

Previously, the magnum-opus ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ had the milestone to reach the club on Day 6, however, Prabhas’ led blockbuster has been dethroned by the Prashanth Neel directorial with its fastest feat of five days to enter the club.

Some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood which enjoy a place in the ‘200 crore’ arena include ‘Sanju’, ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, ‘Kick’, and ‘Kabir Singh’ among others.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is garnering acclaim from critics and audience alike, while fans are loving Yash reprising the role of Rocky.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Led by the south superstar, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The Prashanth Neel directorial follows the tale of Rocky – the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields.

