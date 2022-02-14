Katrina Kaif’s Valentine’s Day post with co-actor goes viral

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif dedicated a heartfelt message for husband Vicky Kaushal for his support through thick and thin on Valentine’s Day.

The Race star, sharing family pictures on Instagram, wrote that her spouse makes tough times easier for them.

“We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ❤️,” her caption read.

Katrina Kaif’s post became a sensation on social media and was liked by tens of millions of Instagram users. The celebrities also expressed their sweet wishes to the celebrities.

They first interacted back in 2019 after which they took vacations and attended parties together. They reportedly celebrated New Year together with their siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif got married to co-celebrity Vicky Kaushal in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara of Rajasthan on December 9 last year in Rajasthan.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment,” Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram. “Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽”

The celebrity duo had invited their fellow stars namely Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan and others.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple is frequently sharing pictures of wedding ceremonies on their respective social media platforms.

