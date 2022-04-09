Alia-Ranbir wedding: Brother Rahul Bhatt confirms exclusive insights

As the date for the highly anticipated big Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor nears, fans have been anxiously waiting to get their hands on every possible minor detail of the power couple.

Confirming the dates of the four days long wedding festivities to an Indian media portal, bride to be Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has shared some exclusive details about her wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor in his latest outing.

“Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited,” Rahul told the reporters. “I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance.”

Bhatt who is a fitness freak and gym instructor by profession said, “I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding.”

Speaking about the younger sibling, he said, “I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune, and real love, which is non-existent in today’s time.”

“At the right age, she is making the right choices.”

Addressing the rumors, former actor and Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor stated earlier today, “Main bhi bohut sun rahi hoon. Main toh bolti hun abhi karlo, abhi itne rumours horahe hai (I’ve also been hearing so many rumours. I think they should now do it, so many rumours are floating around)”

“I wish it was true. They can’t be trusted, you know how these two are,” she reacted to the rumored wedding dates. “These two are busy in their own worlds and can do anything. Today we’re doing the interview, they might have gotten married.”

As per the reports, wedding festivities for the star couple will continue for four days at their RK home. Mehendi ceremony for the duo will take place on April 13, while the couple will exchange the vows later in an intimate affair on April 14.

Moreover, Ranbir and Alia will reportedly throw a grand reception for industry pals in the last week of April.

On the work front, both actors will be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year. The title will be the first on-screen outing of the two together.

