Ranbir Kapoor made mother Neetu feel “devastated”

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said his actress-mother Neetu Kapoor was devastated after she caught him smoking.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ranbir Kapoor, husband of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, revealed in an interview that his mother is the one he lied to the most.

“I’ve lied to my mother the most,” he said. “I used to get smacked a lot, I was very naughty. I’m a changed man now.”

Related – Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt changed son Ranbir Kapoor after marriage

The actor, husband said his mother finding him smoking a cigarette was a very dark time of his life.

“When I first smoked a cigarette, and my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life. It was a dark moment, I haven’t seen my mother feeling so devastated. She thought I was doing heroin,” the actor recalled.

Related – Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor calls father Rishi a ‘bully’

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he might have a drinking problem.

“I don’t have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don’t stop. I guess it’s in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it’s in my genes to drink,” he said.

Comments