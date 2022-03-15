‘Baba aur Bella’: Ranveer Singh poses with supermodel Bella Hadid

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh set the internet ablaze as he posed with American supermodel Bella Hadid, YouTuber Chunkz at Premier League in London.

Bollywood’s ‘Bajirao’ who is currently vacationing in London attended a recent Premier League Football match in the city and ran into supermodel Bella Hadid at the Emirates stadium as he cheered for Arsenal in the competition.

A fan account of Bollywood celeb shared a picture of Singh, originally shared on news portal Reddit, posing for the camera with Bella Hadid and Chunkz. The photo sees Bella in casual attire, a red emirates tee with a black overcoat and white sunnies as she made a victory sign with her hand for the click.

Singh, on the other hand, maintained his OTT self and decked up in a grey tuxedo with a contrasting overcoat and bucket hat, not to miss his diamond necklace and studs.

Ranveer dropped some more glimpses of this ‘strange crossover’ from the day on his official Instagram handle, “Full power! 🔥🔥 Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium!,” he wrote in the caption.

“Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid,” the caption further read.

An Instagrammer termed his meetup with the supermodel as ‘Strange crossover’ as he believed that Singh lives in ‘some alternate universe’. Another user noted, “Never expected this collision of worlds.”

One of them wrote, “woah Baba aur Bella”.

