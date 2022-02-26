Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh recalls how Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated him

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recalled director Sanjay Leela Bhansali slapping him multiple times to bring out the best performances in him.

The actor spoke with an India-based news agency about his working experience with the director.

The Bollywood star mentioned that the filmmaker made him realize that he was not as good as he thought of himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Mr. Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is somebody who has shaped me as an artiste more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I used to approach acting a certain way – I used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything’ but Mr. Bhansali stripped down my constructs.”

He added: “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) broke me down and he made me into ash, so that I could rise from the ashes to be reborn as the artiste that I’ve grown into today. I’m indebted to him lifelong for that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh credited Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making him a diverse actor.

“I’m grateful to him for everything that he has contributed towards shaping my craft. As a director he has these wild ideas about what to do in a scene, about the characters and about the choices,” he said.

Read More: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh speaks about his future plans

The celebrity mentioned that he has good working relationship with the director and is willing to get on board with his projects.

“We keep playing off each other and coming up with new ideas and different ways to do scenes, enact scenes differently, block it differently, stage it uniquely – he’s basically just found somebody who’s game for any wild idea that may strike him.”

Ranveer Singh said that he loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the fact oif making projects with freedom.

Comments