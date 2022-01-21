Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Bollywood stars remember Indian film and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide in June 2020, on his 36th birth anniversary.

Many Bollywood personalities including his rumored girlfriend at the time of death, Rhea Chakraborty share posts on social media in remembrance of the late actor. Rhea shared a throwback video of the two, acting goofy in the gym, “Miss you so much”, she captioned.

Whereas, a lovely picture of the duo was also shared by her on the stories with a red heart emoji. Bollywood A-lister Anushka on the other hand shared a ‘happy’ picture of the late actor on her Instagram stories and wrote: “In remembrance”.

Another Bollywood diva, Kangna Ranaut who was very vocal regarding the actor’s struggles that lead him to commit suicide, called Rajput ‘star in the sky’ wishing him ‘Happy Birthday’.

His sister, Shweta Singh posted a short compilation video of the actor as well to wish on his birth anniversary, “A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams” she penned in the caption assuring that his ‘legacy will live on’.

Various tweets are being shared by his fans as well on the micro-blogging application with the hashtag ‘#SushantDay’.

We know you’re watching us from over the sky.

We want you to know that you are very much alive in our hearts and We will never let your memories be faded away.@itsSSR ❤️ 💫SUSHANT DAY 💫#SushantDay 💫 pic.twitter.com/s2hIKDIVxi — PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@BH_Piyali) January 20, 2022

Sushant, i hope you can see all of this love. We all love you SO MUCH.

Happiest birthday photon💫#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/wkQIgviqmi — Sushant day💕/👽 (@SSRtheparadox) January 20, 2022

Yes we did I remember and wish we can break the record again more than 5.16M ! #SushantDay 🥰❤️🌺🙌🔥💥 https://t.co/P9Q4wpkqcs pic.twitter.com/qEFYH67MMB — ℍ𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝔹’𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕊𝕦𝕤𝕙 & 𝔻𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 21st❤️💥 (@SeriInfiniteSSR) January 20, 2022

Happy birthday #Sushant. You have inspired me, you have inspired millions, you continue to touch hearts like no other Bolywood celebrity of your generation could,& the truth will come out. India misses you on your birthday. #SushantDay — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 21, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai two years ago while living alone during the lockdown. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. ‘Chhichhore’ actor earned fame through TV and then made his Bollywood debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

