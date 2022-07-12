Sanjay Dutt makes Nimra Khan’s Eid-ul-Azha special

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt made his Pakistan counterpart Nimra Khan’s Eid-ul-Azha special by sending her Eidi.

Nimra Khan actor took to the social media application Instagram to share a six-second clip of her video conference with Sanjay Dutt. We cannot figure out what was discussed between the two as she replaced the original audio with music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

The caption read, “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India”. The video got more than 500,000 views and thousands of likes. The comments section, on the other hand, has been disabled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Sarah Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker and others have felicitated Eid greetings to fans on social media platforms.

Related – VIRAL: Hadiqa Kiani and Nimra Khan sing Manne Di Mauj video

He started his Bollywood career by playing the role of Qawwali singer in Reshma Aur Shera in 1971.

He got his big break in Rocky. He went on to give stellar performances in flicks Sadak, Khalnayak, Daud, Daag: The Fire, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Vaastav, Khoobsurat, Kurukshetra, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and others.

Comments