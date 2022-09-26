Shah Rukh Khan finally gets relief from court

Supreme Court of India dismissed the 2017 stampede case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A stampede broke out at Vadodara Railway Station where Shah Rukh Khan promoted his superhit film Raees. He was travelling to Delhi and Mumbai to market the film.

Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki filed a complaint in the Gujrat High Court that year. He accused the Kal Ho Naa Ho star of causing the incident by tossing shirts and smiley balls at the crowd.

The celebrity filed a plea pleading Gujrat High Court to dismiss the case that got accepted.

Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar upheld the decision.

Senior advocate Vijay Kumar represented the complainant. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra was the actor’s lawyer.

Shah Rukh Khan ended his four-year hiatus and returned to the screen with a cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

He also made cameo appearances in Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. His upcoming projects are Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan and Dunki.

