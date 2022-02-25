Bollywood star Alia Bhatt trolled for ‘talking to herself’

A cute video of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt enjoying by moving her head and dancing to a song has gone viral.

The adorable video was shared by Bollywood journalist Viral Bhayani. It was filmed when the daughter of film director and producer Mahesh Bhatt was promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“Ye to mera favourite gaana hai. The feeling when you hear your tune and then your head twirls like this,” the caption read.

In the video, the actor hummed the lyrics while moving her head and dancing to a song. It can be presumed that she remembered something and said that “oh yeah”.

Here’s what the netizens had to say.

Alia Bhatt has worked in several hit projects that being Student of the Year, Highway, Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Gully Boy and Student of the Year 2 among few.

She has four Filmfare Award wins to her name. Her performance in Highway earned her the Best Actress (Critics) award before going on to win the Best Actress awards for Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy.

In a recent interview with an Indian news agency, the Gully Boy actor admitted to her not comparing herself with other celebrities with the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

