‘Sasta Riverdale’: Suhana, Khushi trolled over leaked pics of debut movie

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor have begun shooting for their big-screen debut, pictures from the sets got viral on social media.

The next bunch of star kids is all set to debut on the silver screen, Suhana Khan – daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor – the youngest of the popular ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and Navya & Agastya Nanda – grandchildren of veteran Amitabh Bachchan, have kickstarted the shoot for their debut project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

As per the reports, Bollywood’s celebrated director Zoya Akhtar – known for projects like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Gully Boy’ – is back in the director’s seat with her adaptation of iconic ‘Archies comics’, said to be a live-action musical.

More insights suggest that star kids, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya, have been roped in to play much-adored main characters of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper, and the trio have already kickstarted this journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanclub (@familee_khan)

From the looks of it, Khan who was dressed in a black short dress and sneakers plays Veronica in the desi remake, whereas, Kapoor’s copper hair and knitted sweater over a shirt hinted towards her portrayal of Betty Cooper.

The very first leaked pictures from the sets were quick to go viral across social media, however, netizens don’t seem to be much content with the casting, as a number of keyboard warriors advantaged this opportunity to slam Bollywood for ‘promoting nepotism’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Apart from the cast, several social media users took a dig at Akhtar as well, for ‘being more nepotistic’ than Karan Johar, known for launching new actors from the celebrities’ families.

One of the Instagrammer called the project ‘Sasta Riverdale’, another of them also trolled King Khan’s daughter for ‘not carrying her own umbrella’ and had an assistant to do so.

The Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar collab will premiere exclusively on streaming giant Netflix.

Comments