Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan announces new venture

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan announced that he is coming up with a streaming service named SRK+ of his own.

The Darr star took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to break the news for the fans. The name of the OTT streaming service is SRK+.

“Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT),” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star’s fans heaped praise on the star, while some are looking forward to hit content it will have.

King of Bollywood Ready to dominate. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wGLB4c9d6 — Omí (@OMKapoor__OK) March 15, 2022

SRK+ So excited.

You are a visionary 💞#SRKPlus pic.twitter.com/DwjuTmsjPd — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) March 15, 2022

His fellow actor Salman Khan congratulated him by saying “Aaj ki party meri taraf se (I am hosting your party today).”

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

The actor is one of the most celebrities in the world. His diverse performance in super hit projects has earned him recognition and countless awards.

His super hit projects include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Karan Arjun, Dil Se, Koyla, Veer-Zaara and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is Pathaan. He will star alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

The project, slated to release in January next year, is written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Comments