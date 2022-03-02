AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives witty answer about Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans on the social media application Twitter and came up with a witty answer regarding fellow celebrity Aamir Khan.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he saw Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chadda. Shah Rukh Khan claimed that Aamir Khan wanted him to make him watch Pathan first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The Darr star, replying to a question as to why his films are released late, asked the netizens if he should do it in parts. He told a fan that he should first enjoy Pathan and wait for the next two releases.

Moreover, he admitted to only loving and breathing films and belongs on the film sets.

The Bollywood star added that the filming of his upcoming movie was physical but the production team made it look easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrities in the world. His diverse performance in super hit projects has earned him recognition and countless awards.

His super hit projects include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Karan Arjun, Dil Se, Koyla, Veer-Zaara and others.

His next project is Pathan. He will star alongside Anushka Sharma, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. The project, expected to release next year, is written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Comments