Bollywood stars who own expensive restaurants

Many famous Bollywood stars have established huge business empires outside the film industry. Among them, several actors are proud owners of some of the most expensive restaurants in India.

Owning a restaurant is not just a business decision, but also a personal preference that reflects a love for diverse and delicious foods. Here, we present a list of Bollywood’s renowned stars who own several famous and luxurious restaurants.

Sunil Shetty



Sunil Shetty is one of the first Bollywood stars to enter the restaurant business. Known for his action-packed roles in the 90s and early 2000s, he owns the popular ‘H2O’ restaurant and bar in the Bandra area of Mumbai. This place has become a favourite hangout for celebrities and young people alike.

Dharmendra



Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra owns a restaurant called ‘He Man’ in Karnal, Haryana. This restaurant offers delicious South Indian traditional food, and inside, you’ll find posters and pictures from Dharmendra’s films, giving customers a nostalgic experience.

Arjun Rampal



Famous Bollywood actor and model Arjun Rampal has opened a high-end bar and lounge in Delhi called ‘LAP’ (Lounge and Party). With stunning interior décor and a unique atmosphere, it has become a favourite spot for Delhi’s elite, often regarded as one of the city’s luxury night spots.

Shilpa Shetty



Fitness icon and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty owns a famous seafood restaurant in Bandra named ‘Bastian’. Known for its unique menu and beautiful décor, this restaurant ensures that the food served is healthy, catering to customers who enjoy delicious meals without the guilt of unhealthy ingredients.

Riteish Deshmukh



Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has opened a unique bar in Mumbai called ‘Bar Bar’. The concept is simple: the more drinks you buy, the cheaper they get. This innovative idea has attracted many customers, making it a popular spot.

Bobby Deol



Following in his father’s footsteps, Bollywood’s Bobby Deol has also invested in the restaurant business. He owns a restaurant and lounge in Mumbai called ‘Smaaash Place Ellis’. Offering a mix of South Indian, Chinese, and Continental dishes, the restaurant is known for its serene atmosphere and unique décor.

Gauri Khan



Bollywood celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan and wife of Shah Rukh Khan owns the stylish restaurant Torii in Bandra, Mumbai. Known for its luxurious decor and a fusion of Asian and Latin cuisine, the restaurant offers dishes like sushi, dim sum, truffle ramen, and creative cocktails.

Asha Bhosle



Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle owns a global chain of Indian restaurants, starting with the first outlet in Dubai. Now expanded to the UK, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, her restaurants offer North Indian cuisine with a modern twist, featuring dishes like Dal Makhni, Tandoori Chicken Tikka, and Chocolate Truffle Cake.