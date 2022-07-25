Alia Bhatt recalls getting favour from Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt claimed superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-produced her upcoming film Darlings just for her.

Alia Bhatt, speaking at the Darlings‘ trailer launch, said Shah Rukh Khan told her he does not work as a co-producer but would get on board for the project just for her and the memories.

“Shah Rukh told me, ‘I usually don’t co-produce but I will do it for you, for the memories. Don’t worry at all, bahut mazze karenge (we will have a lot of fun),'” she said.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt said Shah Rukh Khan thanked the team for doing the project.

The film Darlings, which will release on August 5 this year, tells is the story of a woman Badru who hopes her volatile husband will change if he stops drinking. She and her mother plan on seeking vengeance when his anger goes too far.

The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Vikram and Inayah Chowdhry.

The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. She has also written the movie with Parveez Sheikh. The duo have written the dialogues with Vijay Maurya as well.

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan along with Gaurav Verma have co-produced the film.

