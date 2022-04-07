Alia Bhatt reveals how her first phone call to Ranbir Kapoor turned out

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt admitted to having talked a lot of rubbish during her first call with her soon-to-be husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi, speaking on a talk show with renowned director Karan Johar, said she contacted the Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahaani star following the release of his film Rockstar.

“I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir,” she said as quoted in the report. “You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar had just released and you said, ‘Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him’ and I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia’.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood couple, who will be seen together in the upcoming Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ film, is all set to tie the knot on April 14 in Mumbai.

it was reported by an India-based news agency that the wedding will be an intimate affair that will take place in mid-April in Mumbai. The early reports had stated that the matrimony would happen in Udaipur city of the Rajasthan state.

The wedding will take place in front of star-studded celebrities namely Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

