Anushka Sharma reveals her first love; its not Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, the wife of the prolific India cricketer Virat Kohli, has called acting her first love and is fully committed to it.

The 33-year-old actor, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, made the statement on Instagram.

She claimed to have decided that will spend the rest of her time with her true love.

She made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

Since then, she was seen in several mega projects namely Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Patiala House and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and others.

The Bollywood beauty and her cricketer husband were dating for years before they married in 2017. She accompanied him on India’s tour of England in 2013. There were even reports of their breakups made headlines back in 2015.

The athlete came forward to her defence when netizens she was blamed for his poor performance on the field. He called her his inspiration.

