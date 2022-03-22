Madhuri Dixit’s new house has jaw-dropping feature

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene moved into their new house whose rent is INR12.5 lac in Mumbai city of India.

They are living on the house, which has been bought on a lease, on the 29th floor of a high-rise building in the posh area of Worli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva Shroff (@lythdesign)

The area carpet of the posh house is more than 5500 square feet.

The house designer Apoorva Shroff, in an interview with an India-based news agency, described the couple as “down to earth” people who came up with practical requests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

“Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were,” she said as quoted in the report. “The only constraint as such, was the timeline.”

The designer said that the house was kept ‘simple, sober yet versatile’.

“The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day,” she said.

Read More – ‘Stardom doesn’t define me’: Madhuri Dixit spills the beans!

The Beta star kicked off her showbiz career with Abodh. She later went on to work in superhit projects namely Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and others.

Madhuri Dixit made her Netflix debut with The Fame Game where she played the role of a missing celebrity.

Comments