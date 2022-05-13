Ranveer Singh heaps praise at Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh hailed the superstar Shahrukh Khan as the ‘absolute pioneer’ of the Indian film industry for his work.

During a recent outing, the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor revealed being told by filmmaker Karan Johar that ‘multiple people live inside him[Singh]’, upon which the interviewer mentioned to him, how a similar compliment was once received by King Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Reacting to the comparison, the fan in Singh heaped praises for the ‘Raees’ star. “He is true greatness, that man,” he spoke about the actor. “Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute pioneer in Indian entertainment, no doubt about it. He is king for a reason.”

“He won’t say himself, but inhone jo mall banaya hai usme ham apni choti dukaan chala rhe hain (he has built this mall where we are running our small shops),” he further quipped.

“And that’s the truth you know, he is a pioneer, he has made Indian entertainment what it is, such is his contribution. He made award shows, live shows, advertising, film promotions. He is the benchmark, the norm, he defines it,” Singh continued gushing over the superstar.

Moreover, when an audience member termed Khan a ‘gangster’, referring to his upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, Singh went on to call him the ‘original gangster’.

It is pertinent to mention that SRK was last seen in the 2018 released ‘Zero’, and will be making the comeback with his highly-anticipated project ‘Pathaan’. The title helmed by Sidharth Anand also features Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone and is slated to release on January 25 next year.

Comments