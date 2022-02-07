Bollywood’s Salman Khan had to introduce himself to John Travolta

A video of Bollywood film actor Salman Khan introducing himself to Hollywood star John Travolta is going viral on the internet.

The Jai Ho star has proved his mettle in projects throughout his career. His films receive praise not only from local platforms but international as well.

However, it does not mean that every artist in the world knows or has interacted with him.

The viral video sees the Dabangg star telling the Pulp Fiction star that he is Salman Khan.

This is not the first time that such a thing has happened.

‘Get lost’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had earlier revealed that he was told to get lost by Hollywood actor Natalie Portman in an interview.

“You know this happens to me a lot. It’s not just Quentin Tarantino. I am star struck. I’ve run behind Natalie Portman at Tribeca.

She was on the phone and she was crying. I went quickly behind her and said, ‘I love your…’ Before I could say ‘work’, she turned and said, ‘Get lost!’ So I’ve had my heart broken but I would still chase them,” he said.

Rock Star actor stated that he was ignored by famed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino during his shoot with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well.

“So I was waiting at the car for like half an hour. I saw him coming and from far I’m saying, ‘Quentin, Quentin.’ He walks, looks at me, goes and sits in his car. When the door opens, I’m like, ‘Sir, picture picture? ‘and they have it on video. It was really funny and I got teased by the entire crew of ADHM, but just to see Quentin Tarantino,” the Bollywood star said.

He said that Tarantino’s flicks have affected him and didn’t feel bad after being ignored by the director. He said that artists are supposed to be weird.

