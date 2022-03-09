Shah Rukh Khan’s video with daughter Suhana Khan goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan has gone viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees him receiving a from her when he talks about the shooting. Suhana Khan tells him to spend a good time shopping given that he is in Dubai.

He is seen dancing on the streets, meeting people and attending a lavish party. The actor enjoyed by playing beach football with the lads.

Shah Rukh Khan had the same look which is that in his upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia as well.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is one of the most celebrities in the world. His diverse performance in super hit projects has earned him recognition and countless awards.

Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it. pic.twitter.com/zJE8PkxeHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2021

His super hit projects include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Karan Arjun, Dil Se, Koyla, Veer-Zaara and others.

His next project is Pathaan. The project, slated to release in January next year, is written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

