Sunil Shetty clears air on drug use accusations in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty said he never saw anyone in the film industry use drugs in his 30-year career.

The Hera Pheri actor opened up on the rumours of the use of the banned substance by the Indian film industry’s artists in an emotional speech.

“I’ve been in the industry for 30 years and have 300 friends who have never touched any substance in their lives,” the actor said.

He said: “Bollywood is not full of drugs. We make mistakes but please think of them as children and forgive them.”

The Welcome star said that Twitter trends calling for the film industry’s boycott do not work this way.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrities Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others were accused of using banned substances by social media users after director Karan Johar’s seeing them partying went viral.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spent jail time following Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on a cruise near Mumbai. He was given a clean chit later.

Central Bank interrogated many artists in a drug case following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His ex-girlfriend and fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty spent time in prison for the trade of banned substances with him.

