Nach Punjaban: Varun Dhawan speaks highly of Abrar-ul-Haq

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan spoke highly of singer Abrar-ul-Haq for his hit song Nach Punjaban which was featured in the trailer of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo.

The actor, speaking with an Indian news agency, said the makers of his film JugJugg Jeeyo loved the original version by Abrar-ul-Haq.

The film became a centre of controversy when the song Nach Punjaban was featured in the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer.

“I want to say to Abrar that he sung the song so well, the original one,” Varun Dhawan said in the interview. “It is amazing, outstanding and we loved it.”

The Student of the Year star claimed that the music company T-Series brought his song’s rights so they could use it in the film.

“Our music company, they bought the rights and now our song is doing so well, so thank you,” Varun Dhawan said.

The singer had criticized Karan Johar after the trailer, which featured the song, made rounds on social media platforms.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

However, his accusations were denied by the makers of the movie when a UK-based record label ‘Movie Box’ got into the matter and assured that the song was licensed by them to be included in the movie.

The official music video saw Abrar-ul-Haq credited for his song. His name was added to the music composition and lyrics under the credits.

He then announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-series for using his song in the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo.

He said giving someone a line of credit in a YouTube video isn’t enough to make up for taking their work.

