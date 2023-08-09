29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Bomb disposal squad's swift action averts destruction near Panjgur

PANJGUR: Reacting to a report of a bomb discovery, the rapid response of the bomb disposal squad prevents a potentially harmful incident near Shahu Kuhn, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a bomb was reportedly discovered near Panjgur, Shahu Kuhn, the bomb disposal squad promptly arrived at the scene, successfully defusing the explosive device concealed within a vehicle.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) – Malik Ahmed – stated that the law enforcers also discovered weapons hidden within the same vehicle.

The local Police wasted no time in securing the vehicle and initiating a thorough investigation into the incident.

