Bomb threat at SC Karachi registry triggers panic

KARACHI: A bomb threat at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry triggered heavy police and Rangers response and evacuation of the building on Friday, reported ARY News.

The police said they received an anonymous call about a bomb having been placed at the registry. Subsequently, a heavy contingent of the police and Rangers personnel along with a bomb disposal squad reached the scene in no time, they said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Bomb hoax call triggers search of passenger train

The building was evacuated and thoroughly searched with the help of metal detectors and sniffer dogs but nothing could be found.

It is possible that someone made the call for fun or to create panic, a police official said.

In Dec last year, an anonymous call on 15 helpline had claimed a bomb has been planted in a passenger train, Fareed Express. Springing into action, a police team along with a bomb disposal squad stopped and thoroughly searched the passenger train after the bomb threat call but found nothing.

Also Read: Karachi police helpline received almost 800,000 prank, bogus calls in 2020

The police said the call turned out to be a hoax, adding the man who made the call has been traced and arrested.

Wasim, a resident of Kanganpur, was arrested by the Kasur police. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against him with investigation launched.

Comments