Anonymous bomb threats made about Russia train stations and airports

Anonymous messages threatening to place bombs at Moscow’s train stations and airports have been received by the authorities and checks are being made, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

It also said that the Russian embassy in London was in touch with British police after receiving phone threats related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow had described as a “special military operation.”

The Russian advance

Russia on Saturday ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths.

Kyiv residents took shelter to the sound of explosions as Ukraine’s army said it had held back an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian “sabotage groups” which had infiltrated the city.

Moscow said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets and would “develop the offensive from all directions” after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected” talks.

But, on day three of Russia’s invasion, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin.

Zelensky spoke in a video message, wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth,” the 44-year-old said.

