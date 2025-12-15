Bondi Beach attack: Australians raise nearly $1m for hero Ahmed al Ahmed

SYDNEY: Donors have raised nearly $1 million AUD for the Bondi Beach attack hero, Ahmed al Ahmed, with a crowdfunding campaign hitting approximately $975,000 AUD in just under 24 hours since the event, according to Australian 9News.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit shop owner and father of two, tackled and wrestled a rifle from the hands of one of the Bondi Beach shooters. Currently recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained during the chaos, he stated he would perform the act of bravery again if he had to.

Incredible footage that emerged on Sunday night captured the moment Ahmed sneaked up on the assailant. He pounced on the gunman, wrestling the weapon free and pointing it back at the attacker, though he never fired. Unfortunately, he was injured in the subsequent gunfire in the Bondi Beach attack.

Theodore Okur, the man who recorded the viral footage, described how he initially fled the beach when the shooting started during the Bondi Beach attack and later filmed Ahmed’s actions from his apartment.

“I was going towards the beach to get some barbecue. When the shooting began on the bridge, the guy was 10 metres in front of me,” Okur said, noting the terror of the situation. “I was the only person who filmed this scene.”

Ahmed’s bravery has been praised worldwide, including by US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Among the top donors is prominent US billionaire Bill Ackman. The hedge fund manager, who had publicly called for a verified donation page to “reward him and his family,” personally contributed $99,000.

Ahmed’s family spoke to the media on Monday, describing him as a “hero.” His cousin confirmed that Ahmed has two daughters, aged five and six, and expressed relief that he survived the Bondi Beach attack.

“Maybe he can lose his life to save the other people,” the cousin said, praising his selfless courage. “I hope everyone in Australia wishes everything is good for Ahmed to go back to his family.”