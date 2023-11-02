In this book “Edison’s Ghosts- The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses” the author Katie Spalding writes that Leonardo da Vinci was a compulsive quitter, someone who would take on big commissions and money and then leave, sometimes coming back up to years later to finish or not.

“Even his most famous work, the Mona Lisa, he never finished—he took it with him to France and insisted until his death that there was still more to do before it was complete,” writes the author.

Meanwhile, Galileo “utterly failed to read the room” when it came to inquisitions about the center of the universe. Descartes was a “weirdo celebrity heretic pseudo-refugee who had a weakness for cross-eyed women, weed and conspiracy theories.” Besides his physics, Isaac Newton was “literally looking for the Philosopher’s Stone,” poking his eye with a needle and blind for three days after staring at the sun too long.

“You really wouldn’t want to hang out with Karl Marx,” writes the author as he was a bit of a bruiser and drunkard. Besides finding and cataloging animals, the always hungry Charles Darwin would then eat them.

Sigmund Freud was “more responsible for cocaine’s use as a recreational drug than any other person in history.” Thomas Edison was a “sort of proto-Elon Musk” who believed his “Spirit Phone” could reach the dead, and though Einstein loved sailing, “he was terrible at it.”

There are only a few women included: Émilie du Châtelet, a “scientific genius” in the 1700s who studied math and dueled a man in her underwear; Ada Lovelace; Marie Curie and Maya Angelou, whose life was “bonkers” in a good way. Others scrutinized by Spalding include Confucius, Napoleon, Mozart, Franklin Byron, and Hemingway.

TIP: Don’t miss the footnotes as they are very entertaining.