Boost Wheat Yield: Farmers to win tractors, millions in Punjab government competition

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a major competition for wheat production under the vision of “Sona Ugalta Punjab” (Gold Yielding Punjab), aimed at boosting the province’s wheat yield.

The competition’s purpose is to prosper farmers and significantly increase wheat production. Cash prizes worth millions of rupees and new tractors will be awarded to the winning farmers.

The Punjab government has set January 31 as the deadline for application submissions.

🌾 Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the competition, farmers must meet the following conditions:

The applicant (male or female) must be the owner of five acres of agricultural land.

Land documents must be attested by the respective Tehsil Committee.

Wheat must be continuously cultivated on:

15 acres of irrigated land, OR

12 acres of naturally (rain-fed) irrigated land.

Only approved, attested wheat seeds must be used.

🏆 Details of Prizes

Provincial Level Prizes:

First Prize: 85 Horse Power Tractor

Second Prize: 75 Horse Power Tractor

Third Prize: 60 Horse Power Tractor

District Level Prizes:

First Prize: Rs. 1,000,000 (One Million)

Second Prize: Rs. 800,000

Third Prize: Rs. 500,000

📜 Terms and Conditions

Application forms can be downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture Department Website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk, and are also available at respective offices.

Completed applications must be submitted to the offices of the respective Directors of Agriculture (Extension).

The following individuals are ineligible to participate:

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Senators, and their family members.

Government employees of Grade 17 and above, including those from the Finance Department and all employees of the Agriculture Department Punjab.

For further information, the public can contact the Agriculture Help Line at 0800-17000 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.