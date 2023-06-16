UK’s Boris Johnson in new trouble

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was unveiled Friday as the Daily Mail’s star new columnist — but attracted an immediate rebuke from a government watchdog to cap a tumultuous 48 hours.

A day after Boris Johnson was given a blistering verdict by a committee of MPs investigating his “Partygate” denials, the right-leaning newspaper announced he would be writing a weekly column on Saturdays.

In a video posted by the Mail, former journalist Johnson said he was “thrilled” to contribute to “those illustrious pages”, vowing to deliver “completely unexpurgated stuff”.

The anti-immigrant, anti-woke, Brexit-supporting Mail has long been one of Johnson and the Conservative party’s most vocal and uncritical backers.

Boris Johnson joked that he would cover politics only when “I absolutely have to” — but he now has a high-profile platform to pursue his vendetta against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he chooses.

However, the ever-controversial Johnson was upbraided for failing to respect the rules governing outside appointments for former ministers.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) is meant to vet all such appointments in the two years after a politician leaves high office.

But Johnson only informed ACOBA half an hour before the Daily Mail posted its announcement on social media, a spokeswoman for the committee said.

That amounted to a “clear breach” of the rules, she said.

“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

However, ACOBA cannot force a politician to go back on an appointment, and Johnson’s habitual disregard for the rules was laid bare in Thursday’s report by the House of Commons privileges committee.

He had already resigned as an MP after being sent a preview of the report, which found that he deliberately misled parliament when denying any knowledge of lockdown-breaking parties in 10 Downing Street.

The House of Commons can no longer vote on the committee’s recommendation to suspend Johnson, given his pre-emptive resignation.

But it is due to vote on Monday — Johnson’s 59th birthday — to decide whether his parliamentary pass should be withdrawn.