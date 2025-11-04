Bosch lifts South Africa to 263 against Pakistan

A valiant effort with the bat from Corbin Bosch at the tail-end of the innings lifted South Africa to 263 in the first ODI against Pakistan in Faisalabad.

The Proteas were bowled out in 49.1 overs, thanks to three wickets each from Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius provided a solid opening start with a 98-run stand in just 15.6 overs. The pair batted beautifully on a good-looking surface.

Pretorius, particularly, took pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi to cleaners with a flurry of boundaries. As a result, the visitors were 62 at the end of the power play.

The stand eventually culminated with Pretorius’ wicket, who perished in the 15th over after making 57 from 60 balls. He struck seven fours and a six in his brisk knock.

Despite the wicket, the Proteas batted at a brisk rate, with De Kock bringing his half-century off 48 balls. He added 43 for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi as the scorecard read 141 in 24.4 overs.