Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland as the Cherries missed a chance to bolster their bid to qualify for Europe on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola’s side trailed in the first half at the Vitality Stadium after Eliezer Mayenda bagged his first Premier League goal since August.

Evanilson’s sixth goal this season hauled Bournemouth level in the second half, extending the hosts’ unbeaten run to eight league games.

A win would have made Bournemouth outside contenders for a Champions League berth but instead they remain in eighth place, while Sunderland are two points behind them in 11th.

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka was back in the starting line-up for the first time since January 17 after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Black Cats had lost four of their five league games without the influential midfielder and looked more solid on his return.

Sunderland appealed in vain for an early penalty as Enzo Le Fee appeared to be pushed over by Alex Jimenez.

Kroupi threatened an early opener when he fired wide from inside the Sunderland area.

Sunderland made the most of that escape to take the lead in the 18th minute.

Habib Diarra’s powerful strike was parried by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and Mayenda was perfectly placed to slot home from close range.

Sunderland are unbeaten in league games when they score the first goal this season.

Lutsharel Geertruida showcased Sunderland’s defensive quality with a goal-saving tackle to stop David Brooks tapping in Jimenez’s cross.

Sunderland ‘keeper Robin Roefs made a double save, pushing Marcus Tavernier’s shot out to Alex Scott and scrambling across to block the follow-up effort with his leg.

Diarra should have doubled Sunderland’s lead immediately after the interval, but he shot straight at Roefs from Chemsdine Talbi’s pass.

Bournemouth equalised in the 64th minute when Roefs misjudged Tavernier’s cross and Evanilson bundled home off his shoulder at the far post.

Jimenez drilled a low strike narrowly wide in the closing stages but Bournemouth couldn’t find the winner.