Box Office report: ‘Love Guru’ beats Bollywood film ‘Housefull 5’

Pakistani superstars Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan’s Eid release, ‘Love Guru’, has surpassed the Bollywood film ‘Housefull 5’ at the worldwide Box Office.

In a dramatic Box Office clash, Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar-led ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Love Guru’, of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed, hit the worldwide theatres on June 6. And Pakistani film has taken over the earnings of Kumar’s comedy franchise feature with its global ticket sales.

Per the numbers quoted by foreign sources, ‘Love Guru’ grossed £75,000 (Rs. 27 million approx) during its second week in the UK cinemas, whereas ‘Housefull 5’ could manage only £56,000 (Rs. 20 million approx) in the same period.

Meanwhile, the foreign viewers also branded the Pakistani feature to be a ‘better experience than Bollywood’.

Notably, filmmaker Nadeem Baig’s directorial, scripted by Vasay Chaudhry, stars blockbuster on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, along with Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

‘Love Guru’ is a joint production of Saeed’s Six Sigma Plus, along with Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films.

