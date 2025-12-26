Boxing Day Ashes Test sets cricket attendance record at MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed history even before the first day’s play reached the tea interval as the Boxing Day Ashes Test produced the largest cricket crowd ever recorded at the iconic venue.

A staggering 94,199 spectators packed into the MCG on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, setting a new all-time attendance record for a single day of cricket at the ground.

The figure surpassed the previous high of 93,013, which was set during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.

Friday’s turnout also established a new benchmark for Test cricket at the MCG, eclipsing the 91,112 fans who attended Day 1 of the 2013 Boxing Day Test between Australia and England.

With tickets for Days 2 and 3 already sold out, this year’s Boxing Day Test has also placed the cumulative Ashes attendance record of 271,865, set in 2013, firmly within reach.

Australia currently hold a commanding 3–0 lead in the Ashes series, with the Sydney Test still to come after the Melbourne clash.

In a broader historical context, the crowd ranks as the second-largest ever to attend a single day of Test cricket, behind only the famous India-Pakistan Test in Kolkata in 1998–99, which drew over 100,000 spectators.

The record-breaking crowd was rewarded with a dramatic opening day as 20 wickets fell on a lively pitch.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a green surface under overcast conditions, a decision that paid early dividends as Australia were bowled out for 152.

Josh Tongue led England’s attack with a superb spell, claiming 5 for 45 as the hosts struggled to build partnerships.

However, England’s response with the bat proved even more fragile. They slumped to 16 for 4 and never truly recovered, eventually being dismissed for just 110.

Australia were left to negotiate a single over before stumps and did so safely, with nightwatchman Scott Boland seeing out the day alongside Travis Head.

At the close, the hosts were 4 without loss, holding a slender but crucial 46-run lead on a day that delivered both record crowds and relentless action.